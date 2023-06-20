Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $133.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

