Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 565 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.93 and its 200 day moving average is $304.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.