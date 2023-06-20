MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. On average, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.