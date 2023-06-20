MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWP opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PWP. TheStreet lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

