Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

VNQ opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

