Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

