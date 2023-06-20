Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.