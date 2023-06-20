Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Etsy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

ETSY stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

