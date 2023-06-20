Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

DOV stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

