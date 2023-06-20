Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.17 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $91.27.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

