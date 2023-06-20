Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after acquiring an additional 105,471 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

