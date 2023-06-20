Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $833,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in APA were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in APA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 7,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in APA by 160.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 485,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

