Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $863,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FDS opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.01 and its 200-day moving average is $412.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

