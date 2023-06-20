Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ball were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Profile



Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.



