Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Makes New $923,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

About Targa Resources

Get Rating

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

