Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

