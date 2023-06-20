Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 422 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,168,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $188.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

