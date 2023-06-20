Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 59 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

