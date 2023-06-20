Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 715 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after purchasing an additional 221,524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 383,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,136,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.