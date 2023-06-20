Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 862 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 662.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 253,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

