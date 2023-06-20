Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 983 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,341 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.