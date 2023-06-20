Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

