Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

