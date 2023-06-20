Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

SYF opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

