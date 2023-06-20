Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Xylem by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

