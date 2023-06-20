Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

