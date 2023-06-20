Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

