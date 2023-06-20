Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 125,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

