Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 79,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.