Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

