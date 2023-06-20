Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,515 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.