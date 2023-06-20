Natixis Buys 107,423 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,423 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in UDR were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.