Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

