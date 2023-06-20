New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

