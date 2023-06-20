New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

