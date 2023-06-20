NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

