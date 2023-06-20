Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NVS stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

