NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $437.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.