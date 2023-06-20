O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of O-I Glass worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

