OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,309,000 after purchasing an additional 434,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

GSK opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.