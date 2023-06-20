OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,752 Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

THY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

