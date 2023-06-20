OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,047 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.55% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

