OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

Shares of PTEU opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

