OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

NYSE WPP opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

