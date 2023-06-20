OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 7,916 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $413.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

