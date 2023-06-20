Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

