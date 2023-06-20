Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.