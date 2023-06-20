Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average of $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $247.70.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.