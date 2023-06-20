Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,985 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.