Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

NYSE GE opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

